The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment has provided $156 million of financing against a portfolio of 27 U-Haul self-storage properties with a combined 13 million square feet and 12,699 units The loan allows the owner of the...
KeyBank has provided $407 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Bridge Investment Group’s purchase of the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property for $7325...
Greystone has provided $226 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for Aria of Shelby, a 96-unit apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Shelby Township, Mich The loan allowed its...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality has obtained a $374 million loan for the construction of a dual-branded hotel project in downtown Houston The local developer lined up the loan from Hall Structure Finance of Dallas The nine-story project,...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated only $438 million of new loans during the third quarter and funded a total of $697 million of loans, which included commitments on loans that previously were originated That compares with the $298 billion of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Ferber Co has sold Monarch Town Center, a 150,426-square-foot shopping center in Miramar, Fla, for $6154 million, or about $40910/sf An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate bought the retail...