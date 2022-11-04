Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and Deutsche Bank have provided $235 million of financing against the Concord Mills shopping center outside of Charlotte, NC, allowing for the payoff of an equal-sized loan that was maturing...
New York YIMBY Construction of the 277-unit apartment building at 425 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY, has been completed and it’s now open The 26-story building, in the borough’s Mott Haven section, was developed by Trinity Financial...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment has provided $156 million of financing against a portfolio of 27 U-Haul self-storage properties with a combined 13 million square feet and 12,699 units The loan allows the owner of the...
KeyBank has provided $407 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Bridge Investment Group’s purchase of the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property for $7325...
Greystone has provided $226 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for Aria of Shelby, a 96-unit apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Shelby Township, Mich The loan allowed its...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Multi-Housing News New Empire Corp has purchased a development site at 757-767 Flatbush Ave and 21 Lenox Road in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, NY, for $18 million The Brooklyn developer plans to build 150 residential condominium units and retail...
Multi-Housing News A venture of BRP Cos and Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group has started construction on 500 Main St, a 477-unit apartment building in New Rochelle, NY The 26-story building will include 119 units set aside for tenants...