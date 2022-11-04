Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has provided $3948 million of mortgage financing against the 227-room Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk hotel in Tampa, Fla The loan helped facilitate the 54-year-old...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and Deutsche Bank have provided $235 million of financing against the Concord Mills shopping center outside of Charlotte, NC, allowing for the payoff of an equal-sized loan that was maturing...
The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential isn’t too concerned that rising inflation will impact its portfolio of 308 apartment properties with 79,594 units Its tenants simply are relatively affluent and generally are...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment has provided $156 million of financing against a portfolio of 27 U-Haul self-storage properties with a combined 13 million square feet and 12,699 units The loan allows the owner of the...
KeyBank has provided $407 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Bridge Investment Group’s purchase of the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property for $7325...
Charles Kushner, chairman of Kushner Cos, said Veris Residential, which yesterday had rejected its $16/share offer for the company, had “mischaracterized” the experience between the two companies In a letter to Veris’ board,...
Veris Residential Inc has rejected Kushner Cos’ $16/share offer, arguing that it “grossly undervalues” the company and, therefore, was not in the best interest of its shareholders The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, which owns 22...