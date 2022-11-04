Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal NorthPoint Development has bought 170 acres in Pasco County, Fla, for $59 million The Kansas City, Mo, developer purchased the property, at the northeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and State Road 52, from Chestnut Hill...
Multi-Housing News Trilogy Health Services has broken ground on a 113-unit seniors-housing property at 1495 Granville Pike in Lancaster, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio The Louisville, Ky, developer is spending $22 million to...
South Florida Business Journal Quantum Purple LLC has paid $181 million, or about $19531/sf, for a pair of industrial properties totaling 92,671 square feet in Doral, Fla The Sunny Isle Beach, Fla, company acquired the buildings from companies...
South Florida Business Journal Fortune Investment Group has paid $5885 million for a 18-acre development site in Miami, where it plans to build a residential condominium complex The Miami condo developer purchased the site from Kar Properties of New...
Commercial Property Executive Prime Data Centers has broken ground on an 80,000-square-foot data center at 175 Martin Ave in Santa Clara, Calif The San Francisco developer acquired the 17-acre site, which is 43 miles south of San Francisco, last...
New York YIMBY Construction of the 277-unit apartment building at 425 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY, has been completed and it’s now open The 26-story building, in the borough’s Mott Haven section, was developed by Trinity Financial...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Rahim Enterprises LLC, Ranz LLC and Curry Ford Mobil LLC has bought the 113-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Tamarac, Fla, for $178 million, or about $157,522/unit An affiliate of Blackstone Group sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal Ascenda Capital has paid $381 million, or about $226,786/unit, for the 168-unit Windsor Apartments in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property, at 708 Glamorgan...