Charlotte Business Journal Tectonic is developing a 291,896-square-foot industrial project in Greensboro, NC The year-old company is constructing the property, on a speculative basis, on 2267 acres at 3618 McConnell Road It will cost $272 million to...
Charlotte Business Journal Foundry Commercial is wrapping up work on the latest phase of its Bryton Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Orlando, Fla, developer began work on the phase in March It consists...
Tampa Bay Business Journal NorthPoint Development has bought 170 acres in Pasco County, Fla, for $59 million The Kansas City, Mo, developer purchased the property, at the northeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and State Road 52, from Chestnut Hill...
Orlando Business Journal Unicorp National Development Inc wants to build a residential project in Winter Garden, Fla, about 31 miles southwest of Orlando, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer had filed a request to rezone the development site for up to...
Multi-Housing News Trilogy Health Services has broken ground on a 113-unit seniors-housing property at 1495 Granville Pike in Lancaster, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio The Louisville, Ky, developer is spending $22 million to...
South Florida Business Journal Fortune Investment Group has paid $5885 million for a 18-acre development site in Miami, where it plans to build a residential condominium complex The Miami condo developer purchased the site from Kar Properties of New...
Commercial Property Executive Prime Data Centers has broken ground on an 80,000-square-foot data center at 175 Martin Ave in Santa Clara, Calif The San Francisco developer acquired the 17-acre site, which is 43 miles south of San Francisco, last...
New York YIMBY Construction of the 277-unit apartment building at 425 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY, has been completed and it’s now open The 26-story building, in the borough’s Mott Haven section, was developed by Trinity Financial...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...