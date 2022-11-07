Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Apartment Income REIT Corp has paid $298 million, or about $602,020/unit, for Southgate Towers, a 495-unit property in Miami Beach, Fla The Denver multifamily REIT, also known as AIR, acquired the 14-story complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sundance Bay has paid $755 million, or $219,477/unit, for the 344-unit Ivy Commons Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the 36-year-old property, on...
Rentvcom SENTRE has sold the Mosaic, a 64,000-square-foot office property in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, for $2744 million, or $42875/sf The buyer could not yet be identified The San Diego investment manager was represented in the deal by CBRE The...
Basis Investment Group has been added to Fannie Mae’s list of approved lenders under its delegated underwriting and servicing, or DUS, network The New York company was founded in 2009 by Tammy K Jones, a long-time commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has provided $3948 million of mortgage financing against the 227-room Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk hotel in Tampa, Fla The loan helped facilitate the 54-year-old...
Ladder Capital Corp originated only $159 million of loans during the third quarter, its lowest quarterly volume since the first quarter of 2021, when it had originated $114 million of loans Its lending has slowed substantially as a result of higher...
REJournalscom Founders Properties has acquired the 251,100-square-foot industrial property at 8740 Zenith Ave in Davenport, Iowa The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Blue Vista Capital Management LLC and Russell Development in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BDP Holdings has paid $765 million, or nearly $288/sf, for the Sabre headquarters office building, with 265,942 square feet in Southlake, Texas, just east of Fort Worth, Texas The Montclair, NJ, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has acquired the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash, from its developer, Brogan Cos The sales price could not be learned immediately The property, at 6979 Birdseye Ave NE, was...