South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has opened the YotelPad Miami condominium and hotel property in downtown Miami The 31-story property, at 227 NE Second St, broke ground in April 2019 It has 231 condos...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sundance Bay has paid $755 million, or $219,477/unit, for the 344-unit Ivy Commons Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the 36-year-old property, on...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Rentvcom SENTRE has sold the Mosaic, a 64,000-square-foot office property in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, for $2744 million, or $42875/sf The buyer could not yet be identified The San Diego investment manager was represented in the deal by CBRE The...
Charlotte Business Journal Tectonic is developing a 291,896-square-foot industrial project in Greensboro, NC The year-old company is constructing the property, on a speculative basis, on 2267 acres at 3618 McConnell Road It will cost $272 million to...
Charlotte Business Journal Foundry Commercial is wrapping up work on the latest phase of its Bryton Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Orlando, Fla, developer began work on the phase in March It consists...
Tampa Bay Business Journal NorthPoint Development has bought 170 acres in Pasco County, Fla, for $59 million The Kansas City, Mo, developer purchased the property, at the northeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and State Road 52, from Chestnut Hill...
Orlando Business Journal Unicorp National Development Inc wants to build a residential project in Winter Garden, Fla, about 31 miles southwest of Orlando, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer had filed a request to rezone the development site for up to...
REJournalscom Founders Properties has acquired the 251,100-square-foot industrial property at 8740 Zenith Ave in Davenport, Iowa The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Blue Vista Capital Management LLC and Russell Development in a...