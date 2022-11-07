Log In or Subscribe to read more
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Basis Investment Group has been added to Fannie Mae’s list of approved lenders under its delegated underwriting and servicing, or DUS, network The New York company was founded in 2009 by Tammy K Jones, a long-time commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has provided $3948 million of mortgage financing against the 227-room Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk hotel in Tampa, Fla The loan helped facilitate the 54-year-old...
Ladder Capital Corp originated only $159 million of loans during the third quarter, its lowest quarterly volume since the first quarter of 2021, when it had originated $114 million of loans Its lending has slowed substantially as a result of higher...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and Deutsche Bank have provided $235 million of financing against the Concord Mills shopping center outside of Charlotte, NC, allowing for the payoff of an equal-sized loan that was maturing...
The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment has provided $156 million of financing against a portfolio of 27 U-Haul self-storage properties with a combined 13 million square feet and 12,699 units The loan allows the owner of the...