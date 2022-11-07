Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A partnership of Xenolith Partners, the Women’s Prison Association and the Brownsville Partnership has started construction on the Rise, a 72-unit affordable-housing property at 1366 East New York Ave in Brooklyn, NY The...
Multi-Housing News Washington Property Co has completed construction of Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit apartment property in the Ripley area of downtown Silver Spring, Md, and has brought it up to 30 percent occupancy The Bethesda, Md, developer...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has opened the YotelPad Miami condominium and hotel property in downtown Miami The 31-story property, at 227 NE Second St, broke ground in April 2019 It has 231 condos...
Austin Business Journal Barshop & Oles Co wants to redevelop a 41-year-old shopping center in Austin, Texas, into a massive mixed-use project The project would cover 376 acres at South Lamar Boulevard and Loop 360 It would have 126 million...
Houston Business Journal Southeastern Co has plans to construct a 330-unit apartment project in Houston The Augusta, Ga, developer has proposed building the property on the site of a Kroger grocery store at 3300 Montrose Blvd It had bought the...
Multi-Housing News Greystar has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, a 257-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Charleston, SC, company is building the property at 8550 West Deer Springs Way, about 13 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip It...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Vantage North, a six-building industrial property with 46 million square feet in Las Vegas The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property just north of US Route 93 and south of North Terryl B Adams...
Charlotte Business Journal Tectonic is developing a 291,896-square-foot industrial project in Greensboro, NC The year-old company is constructing the property, on a speculative basis, on 2267 acres at 3618 McConnell Road It will cost $272 million to...
Charlotte Business Journal Foundry Commercial is wrapping up work on the latest phase of its Bryton Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Orlando, Fla, developer began work on the phase in March It consists...