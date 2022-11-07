Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has provided $3948 million of mortgage financing against the 227-room Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk hotel in Tampa, Fla The loan helped facilitate the 54-year-old...
Ladder Capital Corp originated only $159 million of loans during the third quarter, its lowest quarterly volume since the first quarter of 2021, when it had originated $114 million of loans Its lending has slowed substantially as a result of higher...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and Deutsche Bank have provided $235 million of financing against the Concord Mills shopping center outside of Charlotte, NC, allowing for the payoff of an equal-sized loan that was maturing...
The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment has provided $156 million of financing against a portfolio of 27 U-Haul self-storage properties with a combined 13 million square feet and 12,699 units The loan allows the owner of the...
KeyBank has provided $407 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Bridge Investment Group’s purchase of the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property for $7325...
Greystone has provided $226 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for Aria of Shelby, a 96-unit apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Shelby Township, Mich The loan allowed its...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...