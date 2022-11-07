Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of Security Properties Inc and Enterprise Community Partners has paid $33 million, or $179,347/unit, for the 184-unit Village Green Apartment Homes in San Bernardino, Calif The property recently extended its HAP contract...
Commercial Property Executive BioMed Realty has paid $80 million, or $90918/sf, for the 87,991-square-foot industrial property at 513 Eccles Ave in San Francisco The San Diego company, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group, purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal Apartment Income REIT Corp has paid $298 million, or about $602,020/unit, for Southgate Towers, a 495-unit property in Miami Beach, Fla The Denver multifamily REIT, also known as AIR, acquired the 14-story complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sundance Bay has paid $755 million, or $219,477/unit, for the 344-unit Ivy Commons Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the 36-year-old property, on...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Rentvcom SENTRE has sold the Mosaic, a 64,000-square-foot office property in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, for $2744 million, or $42875/sf The buyer could not yet be identified The San Diego investment manager was represented in the deal by CBRE The...
REJournalscom Founders Properties has acquired the 251,100-square-foot industrial property at 8740 Zenith Ave in Davenport, Iowa The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Blue Vista Capital Management LLC and Russell Development in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BDP Holdings has paid $765 million, or nearly $288/sf, for the Sabre headquarters office building, with 265,942 square feet in Southlake, Texas, just east of Fort Worth, Texas The Montclair, NJ, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has acquired the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash, from its developer, Brogan Cos The sales price could not be learned immediately The property, at 6979 Birdseye Ave NE, was...