Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified New York-based investor has tapped JLL to market for sale The Cirque, a 252-unit apartment property near downtown Dallas The asking price was not known, but the property has been valued for tax purposes at $85...
Basis Investment Group has been added to Fannie Mae’s list of approved lenders under its delegated underwriting and servicing, or DUS, network The New York company was founded in 2009 by Tammy K Jones, a long-time commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has provided $3948 million of mortgage financing against the 227-room Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk hotel in Tampa, Fla The loan helped facilitate the 54-year-old...
Ladder Capital Corp originated only $159 million of loans during the third quarter, its lowest quarterly volume since the first quarter of 2021, when it had originated $114 million of loans Its lending has slowed substantially as a result of higher...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and Deutsche Bank have provided $235 million of financing against the Concord Mills shopping center outside of Charlotte, NC, allowing for the payoff of an equal-sized loan that was maturing...
The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased in October for the third month in a row, driven by loans against office and retail properties The volume increased last month by 106 percent to $3065 billion It's nearly back to where it was in...
Commercial Observer Farrell Communities has secured $50 million of construction financing for the proposed 203-unit Hudson Place at Overlook Farms apartment property in Newburgh, NY The financing was provided by Webster Bank and arranged by Walker...