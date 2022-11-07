Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Apartment Income REIT Corp has paid $298 million, or about $602,020/unit, for Southgate Towers, a 495-unit property in Miami Beach, Fla The Denver multifamily REIT, also known as AIR, acquired the 14-story complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sundance Bay has paid $755 million, or $219,477/unit, for the 344-unit Ivy Commons Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the 36-year-old property, on...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Multi-Housing News Greystar has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, a 257-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Charleston, SC, company is building the property at 8550 West Deer Springs Way, about 13 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip It...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Vantage North, a six-building industrial property with 46 million square feet in Las Vegas The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property just north of US Route 93 and south of North Terryl B Adams...
REJournalscom Founders Properties has acquired the 251,100-square-foot industrial property at 8740 Zenith Ave in Davenport, Iowa The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Blue Vista Capital Management LLC and Russell Development in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BDP Holdings has paid $765 million, or nearly $288/sf, for the Sabre headquarters office building, with 265,942 square feet in Southlake, Texas, just east of Fort Worth, Texas The Montclair, NJ, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has acquired the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash, from its developer, Brogan Cos The sales price could not be learned immediately The property, at 6979 Birdseye Ave NE, was...
South Florida Business Journal Quantum Purple LLC has paid $181 million, or about $19531/sf, for a pair of industrial properties totaling 92,671 square feet in Doral, Fla The Sunny Isle Beach, Fla, company acquired the buildings from companies...