South Florida Business Journal Apartment Income REIT Corp has paid $298 million, or about $602,020/unit, for Southgate Towers, a 495-unit property in Miami Beach, Fla The Denver multifamily REIT, also known as AIR, acquired the 14-story complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Rentvcom SENTRE has sold the Mosaic, a 64,000-square-foot office property in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, for $2744 million, or $42875/sf The buyer could not yet be identified The San Diego investment manager was represented in the deal by CBRE The...
REJournalscom Founders Properties has acquired the 251,100-square-foot industrial property at 8740 Zenith Ave in Davenport, Iowa The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Blue Vista Capital Management LLC and Russell Development in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BDP Holdings has paid $765 million, or nearly $288/sf, for the Sabre headquarters office building, with 265,942 square feet in Southlake, Texas, just east of Fort Worth, Texas The Montclair, NJ, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has acquired the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash, from its developer, Brogan Cos The sales price could not be learned immediately The property, at 6979 Birdseye Ave NE, was...
South Florida Business Journal Quantum Purple LLC has paid $181 million, or about $19531/sf, for a pair of industrial properties totaling 92,671 square feet in Doral, Fla The Sunny Isle Beach, Fla, company acquired the buildings from companies...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Rahim Enterprises LLC, Ranz LLC and Curry Ford Mobil LLC has bought the 113-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Tamarac, Fla, for $178 million, or about $157,522/unit An affiliate of Blackstone Group sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal Ascenda Capital has paid $381 million, or about $226,786/unit, for the 168-unit Windsor Apartments in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property, at 708 Glamorgan...