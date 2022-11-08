Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Tesco South Inc has sold the 78,586-square-foot warehouse building at 1301 NW Third St in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $156 million, or about $19851/sf Elion Partners of North Miami Beach, Fla, bought the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lithia Motors has paid $285 million, or about $19610/sf, for the 145,331-square-foot warehouse at 9300 NW 13th St in Miami The Medford, Oregon, auto dealer purchased the industrial property from Foundry...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has acquired the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was represented by...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Security Properties Inc and Enterprise Community Partners has paid $33 million, or $179,347/unit, for the 184-unit Village Green Apartment Homes in San Bernardino, Calif The property recently extended its HAP contract...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Jasleen Inc has paid $22 million, or $16966/sf, for the Pavilions, a 129,674-square-foot retail center in Mesa, Ariz The Camas, Wash, company purchased the property from West Valley Properties Inc of Los Altos,...
Commercial Property Executive BioMed Realty has paid $80 million, or $90918/sf, for the 87,991-square-foot industrial property at 513 Eccles Ave in San Francisco The San Diego company, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group, purchased the property from an...
Multi-Housing News Washington Property Co has completed construction of Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit apartment property in the Ripley area of downtown Silver Spring, Md, and has brought it up to 30 percent occupancy The Bethesda, Md, developer...
South Florida Business Journal Apartment Income REIT Corp has paid $298 million, or about $602,020/unit, for Southgate Towers, a 495-unit property in Miami Beach, Fla The Denver multifamily REIT, also known as AIR, acquired the 14-story complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sundance Bay has paid $755 million, or $219,477/unit, for the 344-unit Ivy Commons Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the 36-year-old property, on...