Houston Business Journal A venture of Parkside Capital and Vigavi has bought a 178-acre development site in Waller County, Texas, for a planned 25 million-square-foot warehouse project The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 290, is being built at...
Dallas Morning News The 12-story Plush Suites hotel that’s currently under construction at 13907 Noel Road in Dallas is being offered for sale at a Dec 15 auction Williams & Williams Worldwide Real Estate will host the auction A...
Dallas Morning News The 140,317-square-foot Landmark Center in Dallas’ Historic District is for sale The asking price is not known JLL has the listing for the six-story building at 1801 Lamar St It was built in 1913 as a warehouse for General...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of Xenolith Partners, the Women’s Prison Association and the Brownsville Partnership has started construction on the Rise, a 72-unit affordable-housing property at 1366 East New York Ave in Brooklyn, NY The...
REBusiness Online Edwards Vacuum is planning to build a manufacturing facility in Alabama, NY, some 35 miles northeast of Buffalo, NY The British maker of vacuum pumps and equipment used in the manufacturing of semiconductors will build the...
Multi-Housing News Washington Property Co has completed construction of Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit apartment property in the Ripley area of downtown Silver Spring, Md, and has brought it up to 30 percent occupancy The Bethesda, Md, developer...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has opened the YotelPad Miami condominium and hotel property in downtown Miami The 31-story property, at 227 NE Second St, broke ground in April 2019 It has 231 condos...
Austin Business Journal Barshop & Oles Co wants to redevelop a 41-year-old shopping center in Austin, Texas, into a massive mixed-use project The project would cover 376 acres at South Lamar Boulevard and Loop 360 It would have 126 million...
Houston Business Journal Southeastern Co has plans to construct a 330-unit apartment project in Houston The Augusta, Ga, developer has proposed building the property on the site of a Kroger grocery store at 3300 Montrose Blvd It had bought the...