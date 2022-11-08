Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Tesco South Inc has sold the 78,586-square-foot warehouse building at 1301 NW Third St in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $156 million, or about $19851/sf Elion Partners of North Miami Beach, Fla, bought the industrial...
Multi-Housing News Fairfield Residential has purchased Guardian Place, a 236-unit apartment property in Richmond, Va, for $257 million, or $108,898/unit United Methodist Family Services sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has acquired the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was represented by...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Security Properties Inc and Enterprise Community Partners has paid $33 million, or $179,347/unit, for the 184-unit Village Green Apartment Homes in San Bernardino, Calif The property recently extended its HAP contract...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Jasleen Inc has paid $22 million, or $16966/sf, for the Pavilions, a 129,674-square-foot retail center in Mesa, Ariz The Camas, Wash, company purchased the property from West Valley Properties Inc of Los Altos,...
Commercial Property Executive BioMed Realty has paid $80 million, or $90918/sf, for the 87,991-square-foot industrial property at 513 Eccles Ave in San Francisco The San Diego company, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group, purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has opened the YotelPad Miami condominium and hotel property in downtown Miami The 31-story property, at 227 NE Second St, broke ground in April 2019 It has 231 condos...
South Florida Business Journal Apartment Income REIT Corp has paid $298 million, or about $602,020/unit, for Southgate Towers, a 495-unit property in Miami Beach, Fla The Denver multifamily REIT, also known as AIR, acquired the 14-story complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sundance Bay has paid $755 million, or $219,477/unit, for the 344-unit Ivy Commons Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the 36-year-old property, on...