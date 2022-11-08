Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has provided $936 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 596 units in Boynton Beach, Fla, owned by Advenir Advenir, an Aventura, Fla, investment manager, had purchased the properties in 2015 for a total of...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Security Properties Inc and Enterprise Community Partners has paid $33 million, or $179,347/unit, for the 184-unit Village Green Apartment Homes in San Bernardino, Calif The property recently extended its HAP contract...
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Jasleen Inc has paid $22 million, or $16966/sf, for the Pavilions, a 129,674-square-foot retail center in Mesa, Ariz The Camas, Wash, company purchased the property from West Valley Properties Inc of Los Altos,...
Commercial Property Executive BioMed Realty has paid $80 million, or $90918/sf, for the 87,991-square-foot industrial property at 513 Eccles Ave in San Francisco The San Diego company, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group, purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal Apartment Income REIT Corp has paid $298 million, or about $602,020/unit, for Southgate Towers, a 495-unit property in Miami Beach, Fla The Denver multifamily REIT, also known as AIR, acquired the 14-story complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sundance Bay has paid $755 million, or $219,477/unit, for the 344-unit Ivy Commons Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the 36-year-old property, on...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Rentvcom SENTRE has sold the Mosaic, a 64,000-square-foot office property in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, for $2744 million, or $42875/sf The buyer could not yet be identified The San Diego investment manager was represented in the deal by CBRE The...