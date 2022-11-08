Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Standard Realty Associates is offering for sale a portfolio of six apartment buildings with 146 units in Manhattan’s West Village area The portfolio will be offered at an auction scheduled for Dec 6 and 7 Each...
Dallas Morning News The 12-story Plush Suites hotel that’s currently under construction at 13907 Noel Road in Dallas is being offered for sale at a Dec 15 auction Williams & Williams Worldwide Real Estate will host the auction A...
Dallas Morning News The 140,317-square-foot Landmark Center in Dallas’ Historic District is for sale The asking price is not known JLL has the listing for the six-story building at 1801 Lamar St It was built in 1913 as a warehouse for General...
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified New York-based investor has tapped JLL to market for sale The Cirque, a 252-unit apartment property near downtown Dallas The asking price was not known, but the property has been valued for tax purposes at $85...
REJournalscom Founders Properties has acquired the 251,100-square-foot industrial property at 8740 Zenith Ave in Davenport, Iowa The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Blue Vista Capital Management LLC and Russell Development in a...
Multi-Housing News Trilogy Health Services has broken ground on a 113-unit seniors-housing property at 1495 Granville Pike in Lancaster, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio The Louisville, Ky, developer is spending $22 million to...
The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 243,770-square-foot industrial property in Romulus Corporate Park in Romulus, Mich The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 32252 Smith Road, about 20 miles west of Detroit...