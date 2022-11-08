Log In or Subscribe to read more
A partnership of Andover Properties and Angelo, Gordon & Co has lined up $360 million of financing against a portfolio of 50 self-storage properties with 35 million square feet throughout the country Newmark arranged the financing through...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Parkside Capital and Vigavi has bought a 178-acre development site in Waller County, Texas, for a planned 25 million-square-foot warehouse project The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 290, is being built at...
Dallas Morning News AMLI Residential has purchased The Office in the Park in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into a residential complex The Addison City Council has approved the Chicago company’s plans to...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has acquired the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was represented by...
Berkadia has provided $936 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 596 units in Boynton Beach, Fla, owned by Advenir Advenir, an Aventura, Fla, investment manager, had purchased the properties in 2015 for a total of...
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of Xenolith Partners, the Women’s Prison Association and the Brownsville Partnership has started construction on the Rise, a 72-unit affordable-housing property at 1366 East New York Ave in Brooklyn, NY The...
REBusiness Online Edwards Vacuum is planning to build a manufacturing facility in Alabama, NY, some 35 miles northeast of Buffalo, NY The British maker of vacuum pumps and equipment used in the manufacturing of semiconductors will build the...
Multi-Housing News Washington Property Co has completed construction of Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit apartment property in the Ripley area of downtown Silver Spring, Md, and has brought it up to 30 percent occupancy The Bethesda, Md, developer...