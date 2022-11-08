Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hall Structured Finance has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of Otonomus, a 303-unit apartment property in Las Vegas CORE Advisory Partners arranged the financing Meanwhile, Ascendant Capital made a preferred equity investment...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has acquired the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was represented by...
Berkadia has provided $936 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 596 units in Boynton Beach, Fla, owned by Advenir Advenir, an Aventura, Fla, investment manager, had purchased the properties in 2015 for a total of...
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Basis Investment Group has been added to Fannie Mae’s list of approved lenders under its delegated underwriting and servicing, or DUS, network The New York company was founded in 2009 by Tammy K Jones, a long-time commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has provided $3948 million of mortgage financing against the 227-room Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk hotel in Tampa, Fla The loan helped facilitate the 54-year-old...
Ladder Capital Corp originated only $159 million of loans during the third quarter, its lowest quarterly volume since the first quarter of 2021, when it had originated $114 million of loans Its lending has slowed substantially as a result of higher...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and Deutsche Bank have provided $235 million of financing against the Concord Mills shopping center outside of Charlotte, NC, allowing for the payoff of an equal-sized loan that was maturing...