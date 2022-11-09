Log In or Subscribe to read more
ACRE has securitized a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with a balance of $42413 million through Freddie Mac's Q-deal, or third-party loan securitization program The transaction provided the Atlanta investment manager with a lower cost of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Property Markets Group and Sentral has proposed developing a two-building apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The project, which would allow for short-term daily rentals as well as...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on the Lookout, a 241-unit residential property in Dripping Springs, Texas, about 235 miles west of Austin, Texas Wayfinder Real Estate is building the property, with a mix of apartment units and townhomes,...
Rentvcom PCI Pharma Services has agreed to fully lease a 105,500-square-foot industrial property at Brown Field Tech Park I in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its space at 7255 Otay Mesa Road Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease...
Dallas Morning News JPI is starting work early next year on Addison Heights, a 287-unit apartment project in suburban Dallas The Irving, Texas, apartment builder will construct the five-story property on about three acres along Airport Road at...
Commercial Property Executive Prologis plans to add 1 million square feet of industrial space to Prologis Park 70, a 57 million-sf industrial complex in Aurora, Colo The San Francisco industrial REIT is breaking ground in the second quarter on the...
A partnership of Andover Properties and Angelo, Gordon & Co has lined up $360 million of financing against a portfolio of 50 self-storage properties with 35 million square feet throughout the country Newmark arranged the financing through...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of Otonomus, a 303-unit apartment property in Las Vegas CORE Advisory Partners arranged the financing Meanwhile, Ascendant Capital made a preferred equity investment...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Parkside Capital and Vigavi has bought a 178-acre development site in Waller County, Texas, for a planned 25 million-square-foot warehouse project The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 290, is being built at...