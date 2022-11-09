Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Magellan Investment Partners has bought the 300-unit Gray Branch Apartments in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the property, at 1760 North Ridge Road, from a venture of Cross Development of...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report KeyBank has provided $311 million of financing for the purchase of the 200-unit Cobblestone Apartments in Phoenix Laguna Point Properties of Mission Viejo, Calif, purchased the property from Sharo Khastoo, which...
South Florida Business Journal Tesco South Inc has sold the 78,586-square-foot warehouse building at 1301 NW Third St in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $156 million, or about $19851/sf Elion Partners of North Miami Beach, Fla, bought the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lithia Motors has paid $285 million, or about $19610/sf, for the 145,331-square-foot warehouse at 9300 NW 13th St in Miami The Medford, Oregon, auto dealer purchased the industrial property from Foundry...
Multi-Housing News Fairfield Residential has purchased Guardian Place, a 236-unit apartment property in Richmond, Va, for $257 million, or $108,898/unit United Methodist Family Services sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has acquired the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was represented by...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Security Properties Inc and Enterprise Community Partners has paid $33 million, or $179,347/unit, for the 184-unit Village Green Apartment Homes in San Bernardino, Calif The property recently extended its HAP contract...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Jasleen Inc has paid $22 million, or $16966/sf, for the Pavilions, a 129,674-square-foot retail center in Mesa, Ariz The Camas, Wash, company purchased the property from West Valley Properties Inc of Los Altos,...
Commercial Property Executive BioMed Realty has paid $80 million, or $90918/sf, for the 87,991-square-foot industrial property at 513 Eccles Ave in San Francisco The San Diego company, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group, purchased the property from an...