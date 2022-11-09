Log In or Subscribe to read more
MetLife Investment Management has paid $103 million, or $94422/sf, for the 109,085-square-foot Burlington BioCenter life-science property in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The investment manager bought the property, at 4 Burlington Woods...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on the Lookout, a 241-unit residential property in Dripping Springs, Texas, about 235 miles west of Austin, Texas Wayfinder Real Estate is building the property, with a mix of apartment units and townhomes,...
Dallas Morning News JPI is starting work early next year on Addison Heights, a 287-unit apartment project in suburban Dallas The Irving, Texas, apartment builder will construct the five-story property on about three acres along Airport Road at...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report KeyBank has provided $311 million of financing for the purchase of the 200-unit Cobblestone Apartments in Phoenix Laguna Point Properties of Mission Viejo, Calif, purchased the property from Sharo Khastoo, which...
South Florida Business Journal Tesco South Inc has sold the 78,586-square-foot warehouse building at 1301 NW Third St in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $156 million, or about $19851/sf Elion Partners of North Miami Beach, Fla, bought the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lithia Motors has paid $285 million, or about $19610/sf, for the 145,331-square-foot warehouse at 9300 NW 13th St in Miami The Medford, Oregon, auto dealer purchased the industrial property from Foundry...
Multi-Housing News Fairfield Residential has purchased Guardian Place, a 236-unit apartment property in Richmond, Va, for $257 million, or $108,898/unit United Methodist Family Services sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Parkside Capital and Vigavi has bought a 178-acre development site in Waller County, Texas, for a planned 25 million-square-foot warehouse project The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 290, is being built at...
Dallas Morning News AMLI Residential has purchased The Office in the Park in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into a residential complex The Addison City Council has approved the Chicago company’s plans to...