South Florida Business Journal A venture of Property Markets Group and Sentral has proposed developing a two-building apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The project, which would allow for short-term daily rentals as well as...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $348 million of financing for the construction of Cornus House, a 199-unit apartment property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The construction debt was provided by Stearns Bank of St Cloud, Minn, and through a Property...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on the Lookout, a 241-unit residential property in Dripping Springs, Texas, about 235 miles west of Austin, Texas Wayfinder Real Estate is building the property, with a mix of apartment units and townhomes,...
Rentvcom PCI Pharma Services has agreed to fully lease a 105,500-square-foot industrial property at Brown Field Tech Park I in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its space at 7255 Otay Mesa Road Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease...
Dallas Morning News Magellan Investment Partners has bought the 300-unit Gray Branch Apartments in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the property, at 1760 North Ridge Road, from a venture of Cross Development of...
Commercial Property Executive Prologis plans to add 1 million square feet of industrial space to Prologis Park 70, a 57 million-sf industrial complex in Aurora, Colo The San Francisco industrial REIT is breaking ground in the second quarter on the...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of Otonomus, a 303-unit apartment property in Las Vegas CORE Advisory Partners arranged the financing Meanwhile, Ascendant Capital made a preferred equity investment...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Parkside Capital and Vigavi has bought a 178-acre development site in Waller County, Texas, for a planned 25 million-square-foot warehouse project The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 290, is being built at...
Dallas Morning News AMLI Residential has purchased The Office in the Park in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into a residential complex The Addison City Council has approved the Chicago company’s plans to...