The Federal Housing Finance Agency has reduced the lending caps it imposes on both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, reducing the volume of loans each can write to $75 billion next year from this year’s $78 billion The regulator retained the...
Starwood Property Trust originated 10 mortgages with a balance of $936 million in the latest quarter - an uncharacteristically high volume for a mortgage REIT, most of which moved largely to the sidelines as interest rates continued to creep higher...
The Registry Drawbridge Realty has paid $1933 million, or $1,231/sf, for the 157,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Mathilda Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The San Francisco investor purchased the property from JP Morgan, which was represented by...
Crain’s Chicago Business CBRE Investment Management has sold Shops at Glen Pointe, a 148,700-square-foot retail center in Northbrook, Ill, for $605 million, or $40686/unit The buyer, in the deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield, could not be...
A&E Real Estate has paid $2487 million, or $205,198/unit, for 14 apartment buildings with 1,212 units in the Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay sections of Brooklyn, NY The portfolio was purchased from the LeFrak Organization, which had developed the...
Kimco Realty Corp has paid $3758 million for a portfolio of eight retail centers with 540,000 square feet on Long Island, NY, increasing its footprint in the area to 36 properties with more than 35 million sf The Jericho, NY, REIT bought the...
Avanath Capital Management paid $581 million, or $345,833/unit, for the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver As reported, the Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
New Jersey developer Country Classics has lined up $263 million of financing for the construction of Somerset at Montgomery, a proposed 115-unit apartment property in Montgomery, NJ, less than five miles north of Princeton, NJ The three-year loan...
Credit Suisse has provided $172 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 235-room Four Seasons Hotel Nashville The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The hotel, in a 40-story building at 100 Demonbreun St in downtown...