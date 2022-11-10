Log In or Subscribe to read more
A&E Real Estate has paid $2487 million, or $205,198/unit, for 14 apartment buildings with 1,212 units in the Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay sections of Brooklyn, NY The portfolio was purchased from the LeFrak Organization, which had developed the...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has opened Haverly, a 323-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Fort Washington, Pa, developer broke ground on the five-story property in 2020 Haverly, at 31 East Thomas Road, has studio, one- and...
Avanath Capital Management paid $581 million, or $345,833/unit, for the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver As reported, the Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
Credit Suisse has provided $172 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 235-room Four Seasons Hotel Nashville The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The hotel, in a 40-story building at 100 Demonbreun St in downtown...
ACRE has securitized a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with a balance of $42413 million through Freddie Mac's Q-deal, or third-party loan securitization program The transaction provided the Atlanta investment manager with a lower cost of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Property Markets Group and Sentral has proposed developing a two-building apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The project, which would allow for short-term daily rentals as well as...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $348 million of financing for the construction of Cornus House, a 199-unit apartment property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The construction debt was provided by Stearns Bank of St Cloud, Minn, and through a Property...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on the Lookout, a 241-unit residential property in Dripping Springs, Texas, about 235 miles west of Austin, Texas Wayfinder Real Estate is building the property, with a mix of apartment units and townhomes,...
Rentvcom PCI Pharma Services has agreed to fully lease a 105,500-square-foot industrial property at Brown Field Tech Park I in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its space at 7255 Otay Mesa Road Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease...