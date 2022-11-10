Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Federal Housing Finance Agency has reduced the lending caps it imposes on both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, reducing the volume of loans each can write to $75 billion next year from this year’s $78 billion The regulator retained the...
DB Capital Management has entered Nevada, paying $64 million, or $216,216/unit, for the Boulevard, a 296-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The company, which partnered with Cottonwood Group, funded its purchase with a $458 million loan from UBS...
A&E Real Estate has paid $2487 million, or $205,198/unit, for 14 apartment buildings with 1,212 units in the Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay sections of Brooklyn, NY The portfolio was purchased from the LeFrak Organization, which had developed the...
Avanath Capital Management paid $581 million, or $345,833/unit, for the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver As reported, the Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
New Jersey developer Country Classics has lined up $263 million of financing for the construction of Somerset at Montgomery, a proposed 115-unit apartment property in Montgomery, NJ, less than five miles north of Princeton, NJ The three-year loan...
Credit Suisse has provided $172 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 235-room Four Seasons Hotel Nashville The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The hotel, in a 40-story building at 100 Demonbreun St in downtown...
ACRE has securitized a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with a balance of $42413 million through Freddie Mac's Q-deal, or third-party loan securitization program The transaction provided the Atlanta investment manager with a lower cost of...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $348 million of financing for the construction of Cornus House, a 199-unit apartment property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The construction debt was provided by Stearns Bank of St Cloud, Minn, and through a Property...
A partnership of Andover Properties and Angelo, Gordon & Co has lined up $360 million of financing against a portfolio of 50 self-storage properties with 35 million square feet throughout the country Newmark arranged the financing through...