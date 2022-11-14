Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies professional baseball team has paid $225 million, or $167/sf, for Clearwater Collection, a 134,362-square-foot retail property next to the team’s BayCare...
CREConfidentialcom Glen Una Management has paid $25 million, or $29787/sf, for Nellis Plaza, an 83,930-square-foot retail center in Las Vegas The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Omninet Capital, which was represented by Cushman...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report A venture of Cottonwood Group and Benedict Canyon Equities has paid $585 million, or $246,835/unit, for the 237-unit Quinn apartment property in Las Vegas Cottonwood and Benedict Canyon, both of Los Angeles,...
DB Capital Management has entered Nevada, paying $64 million, or $216,216/unit, for the Boulevard, a 296-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The company, which partnered with Cottonwood Group, funded its purchase with a $458 million loan from UBS...
The Registry Drawbridge Realty has paid $1933 million, or $1,231/sf, for the 157,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Mathilda Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The San Francisco investor purchased the property from JP Morgan, which was represented by...
Crain’s Chicago Business CBRE Investment Management has sold Shops at Glen Pointe, a 148,700-square-foot retail center in Northbrook, Ill, for $605 million, or $40686/unit The buyer, in the deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield, could not be...
A&E Real Estate has paid $2487 million, or $205,198/unit, for 14 apartment buildings with 1,212 units in the Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay sections of Brooklyn, NY The portfolio was purchased from the LeFrak Organization, which had developed the...
Kimco Realty Corp has paid $3758 million for a portfolio of eight retail centers with 540,000 square feet on Long Island, NY, increasing its footprint in the area to 36 properties with more than 35 million sf The Jericho, NY, REIT bought the...
Avanath Capital Management paid $581 million, or $345,833/unit, for the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver As reported, the Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...