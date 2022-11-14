Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies professional baseball team has paid $225 million, or $167/sf, for Clearwater Collection, a 134,362-square-foot retail property next to the team’s BayCare...
Orlando Business Journal An application has been filed with the Orlando, Fla, municipal planning board to redevelop the 218-room Florida Express Hotel in that city into a residential project JTT Eagles LLC of Windermere, Fla, bought the property,...
Charlotte Business Journal NorthState Development has broken ground on the Huntersville Town Center mixed-use complex in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Cornelius, NC, company is building the project at 113 Gilead Road It...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group has completed work on a 122,216-square-foot industrial building at 2020 Williams Industrial Blvd in Rock Hill, SC The property is part of the Legacy Park East business park, about 29 miles south of the...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a 280,460-square-foot industrial project in Gaston County, NC Foundry Commercial is constructing the property on a 29-acre site in the South Ridge Business Park in Bessemer City, NC, about 28...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Apartment Investment Management Co and Beitel Group wants to redevelop a 292-acre development site in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood into a mixed-use project The venture’s proposal will go...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $55 million, or $282,051/unit, for the 195-unit Edition Apartments in Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco Real Estate of...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report A venture of Cottonwood Group and Benedict Canyon Equities has paid $585 million, or $246,835/unit, for the 237-unit Quinn apartment property in Las Vegas Cottonwood and Benedict Canyon, both of Los Angeles,...
DB Capital Management has entered Nevada, paying $64 million, or $216,216/unit, for the Boulevard, a 296-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The company, which partnered with Cottonwood Group, funded its purchase with a $458 million loan from UBS...