REBusiness Online Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $355 million of financing for the construction of 888 Fourth Street, a 108-unit apartment property in Santa Rosa, Calif Hugh Futrell is developing the property at 888 4th St, about 55 miles...
Orlando Business Journal An application has been filed with the Orlando, Fla, municipal planning board to redevelop the 218-room Florida Express Hotel in that city into a residential project JTT Eagles LLC of Windermere, Fla, bought the property,...
Crain’s New York Business Wells Fargo Bank has provided $111 million of construction financing for the 357-unit Riverwalk 9 apartment property on Manhattan’s Roosevelt Island The 28-story building, at 430 Main St, is being developed by a...
REBusiness Online Murphy Development Co has broken ground on the second phase of the Brown Field Technology Park, a 2 million-square-foot industrial development in Otay Mesa, Calif The San Diego developer is building the property at the intersection...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group has completed work on a 122,216-square-foot industrial building at 2020 Williams Industrial Blvd in Rock Hill, SC The property is part of the Legacy Park East business park, about 29 miles south of the...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a 280,460-square-foot industrial project in Gaston County, NC Foundry Commercial is constructing the property on a 29-acre site in the South Ridge Business Park in Bessemer City, NC, about 28...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Apartment Investment Management Co and Beitel Group wants to redevelop a 292-acre development site in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood into a mixed-use project The venture’s proposal will go...
CREConfidentialcom Glen Una Management has paid $25 million, or $29787/sf, for Nellis Plaza, an 83,930-square-foot retail center in Las Vegas The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Omninet Capital, which was represented by Cushman...
San Antonio Business Journal American National Insurance Co has provided $446 million of construction financing for The Savoy, a 300-unit apartment development in San Antonio Koontz Corp of San Antonio is planning to build the four-story property on...