The Federal Housing Finance Agency has reduced the lending caps it imposes on both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, reducing the volume of loans each can write to $75 billion next year from this year’s $78 billion The regulator retained the...
Starwood Property Trust originated 10 mortgages with a balance of $936 million in the latest quarter - an uncharacteristically high volume for a mortgage REIT, most of which moved largely to the sidelines as interest rates continued to creep higher...
The Registry A venture of Trammell Crow Co and CBRE Investment Management has broken ground for Cochrane Technology Center, a five-building industrial property with 500,000 square feet in Morgan Hill, Calif The venture is building the property at...
DB Capital Management has entered Nevada, paying $64 million, or $216,216/unit, for the Boulevard, a 296-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The company, which partnered with Cottonwood Group, funded its purchase with a $458 million loan from UBS...
A&E Real Estate has paid $2487 million, or $205,198/unit, for 14 apartment buildings with 1,212 units in the Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay sections of Brooklyn, NY The portfolio was purchased from the LeFrak Organization, which had developed the...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has opened Haverly, a 323-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Fort Washington, Pa, developer broke ground on the five-story property in 2020 Haverly, at 31 East Thomas Road, has studio, one- and...
Avanath Capital Management paid $581 million, or $345,833/unit, for the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver As reported, the Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
New Jersey developer Country Classics has lined up $263 million of financing for the construction of Somerset at Montgomery, a proposed 115-unit apartment property in Montgomery, NJ, less than five miles north of Princeton, NJ The three-year loan...
Credit Suisse has provided $172 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 235-room Four Seasons Hotel Nashville The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The hotel, in a 40-story building at 100 Demonbreun St in downtown...
