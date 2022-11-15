Log In or Subscribe to read more
Haven Realty Capital has formed a venture with JPMorgan Global Alternatives that has earmarked $415 million of equity to the build-to-rent sector Haven Realty is a Los Angeles investor that pursues single-family rentals as well as conventional...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Capital Square and May Riegler Properties has broken ground on the Steamboat Basecamp residential property in Steamboat Springs, Colo The venture is building the property at 1901 and 1950 Curve Plaza, about four miles...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital, which had provided $28 million of financing for the development of a proposed 235-room hotel and 21 residential condominium units at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, is taking over the...
Austin Business Journal Plans have been unveiled for the Wilson Tower, a 450-unit high-rise residential building in Austin, Texas Wilson Capital of Austin has proposed building the property on a nearly one-acre site at 410 East Fifth St Once...
Dallas Morning News ML Realty is starting construction early next year on the latest phase of its Park West Crossing business park in Coppell, Texas, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The latest phase will consist of three office and...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Living has completed work on the Ferro, a 379-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Work on the four-story property began in 2020 Santander Bank financed the development with a $46 million...
REJournalscom Wingspan Development Group has opened Sixteen30, a 284-unit apartment property in Plainfield, Ill The Prospect, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 14750 South Wallin Drive, in September 2020 Sixteen30 is about 40 miles...
REBusiness Online Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $355 million of financing for the construction of 888 Fourth Street, a 108-unit apartment property in Santa Rosa, Calif Hugh Futrell is developing the property at 888 4th St, about 55 miles...
Orlando Business Journal An application has been filed with the Orlando, Fla, municipal planning board to redevelop the 218-room Florida Express Hotel in that city into a residential project JTT Eagles LLC of Windermere, Fla, bought the property,...