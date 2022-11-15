Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital, which had provided $28 million of financing for the development of a proposed 235-room hotel and 21 residential condominium units at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, is taking over the...
Austin Business Journal Plans have been unveiled for the Wilson Tower, a 450-unit high-rise residential building in Austin, Texas Wilson Capital of Austin has proposed building the property on a nearly one-acre site at 410 East Fifth St Once...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Living has completed work on the Ferro, a 379-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Work on the four-story property began in 2020 Santander Bank financed the development with a $46 million...
REJournalscom Wingspan Development Group has opened Sixteen30, a 284-unit apartment property in Plainfield, Ill The Prospect, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 14750 South Wallin Drive, in September 2020 Sixteen30 is about 40 miles...
REBusiness Online Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $355 million of financing for the construction of 888 Fourth Street, a 108-unit apartment property in Santa Rosa, Calif Hugh Futrell is developing the property at 888 4th St, about 55 miles...
Orlando Business Journal An application has been filed with the Orlando, Fla, municipal planning board to redevelop the 218-room Florida Express Hotel in that city into a residential project JTT Eagles LLC of Windermere, Fla, bought the property,...
Crain’s New York Business Wells Fargo Bank has provided $111 million of construction financing for the 357-unit Riverwalk 9 apartment property on Manhattan’s Roosevelt Island The 28-story building, at 430 Main St, is being developed by a...
REBusiness Online Murphy Development Co has broken ground on the second phase of the Brown Field Technology Park, a 2 million-square-foot industrial development in Otay Mesa, Calif The San Diego developer is building the property at the intersection...
Charlotte Business Journal NorthState Development has broken ground on the Huntersville Town Center mixed-use complex in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Cornelius, NC, company is building the project at 113 Gilead Road It...