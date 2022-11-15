Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital, which had provided $28 million of financing for the development of a proposed 235-room hotel and 21 residential condominium units at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, is taking over the...
Rentvcom Target has agreed to lease 70,000 square feet of retail space at 1670 East 4th St in Ontario, Calif The retail giant was represented by CBRE, while the landlord was represented by Progressive Real Estate Partners The 94,000-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies professional baseball team has paid $225 million, or $167/sf, for Clearwater Collection, a 134,362-square-foot retail property next to the team’s BayCare...
REBusiness Online Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $355 million of financing for the construction of 888 Fourth Street, a 108-unit apartment property in Santa Rosa, Calif Hugh Futrell is developing the property at 888 4th St, about 55 miles...
REBusiness Online Murphy Development Co has broken ground on the second phase of the Brown Field Technology Park, a 2 million-square-foot industrial development in Otay Mesa, Calif The San Diego developer is building the property at the intersection...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $55 million, or $282,051/unit, for the 195-unit Edition Apartments in Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco Real Estate of...
CREConfidentialcom Glen Una Management has paid $25 million, or $29787/sf, for Nellis Plaza, an 83,930-square-foot retail center in Las Vegas The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Omninet Capital, which was represented by Cushman...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report A venture of Cottonwood Group and Benedict Canyon Equities has paid $585 million, or $246,835/unit, for the 237-unit Quinn apartment property in Las Vegas Cottonwood and Benedict Canyon, both of Los Angeles,...
The Registry A venture of Trammell Crow Co and CBRE Investment Management has broken ground for Cochrane Technology Center, a five-building industrial property with 500,000 square feet in Morgan Hill, Calif The venture is building the property at...