Commercial Real Estate Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $7725 million of financing to help fund Knightvest Capital’s purchase of Trailside at Hermosa Pointe, a 336-unit apartment property in Phoenix Knightvest, a Dallas investment...
REBusiness Online Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $355 million of financing for the construction of 888 Fourth Street, a 108-unit apartment property in Santa Rosa, Calif Hugh Futrell is developing the property at 888 4th St, about 55 miles...
The $20924 million of securitized mortgage debt against the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb, and the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Fla, has been extended by two years through October 2024 The two properties are owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset...
Crain’s New York Business Wells Fargo Bank has provided $111 million of construction financing for the 357-unit Riverwalk 9 apartment property on Manhattan’s Roosevelt Island The 28-story building, at 430 Main St, is being developed by a...
San Antonio Business Journal American National Insurance Co has provided $446 million of construction financing for The Savoy, a 300-unit apartment development in San Antonio Koontz Corp of San Antonio is planning to build the four-story property on...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency, or MassHousing, has provided $258 million of financing as part of a $645 million funding package provided to WinnCompanies’ for its plan to redevelop the Stone Mill, a 176-year-old industrial mill...
The Federal Housing Finance Agency has reduced the lending caps it imposes on both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, reducing the volume of loans each can write to $75 billion next year from this year’s $78 billion The regulator retained the...
Starwood Property Trust originated 10 mortgages with a balance of $936 million in the latest quarter - an uncharacteristically high volume for a mortgage REIT, most of which moved largely to the sidelines as interest rates continued to creep higher...
DB Capital Management has entered Nevada, paying $64 million, or $216,216/unit, for the Boulevard, a 296-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The company, which partnered with Cottonwood Group, funded its purchase with a $458 million loan from UBS...