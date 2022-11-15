Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $355 million of financing for the construction of 888 Fourth Street, a 108-unit apartment property in Santa Rosa, Calif Hugh Futrell is developing the property at 888 4th St, about 55 miles...
REBusiness Online Murphy Development Co has broken ground on the second phase of the Brown Field Technology Park, a 2 million-square-foot industrial development in Otay Mesa, Calif The San Diego developer is building the property at the intersection...
The Registry A venture of Trammell Crow Co and CBRE Investment Management has broken ground for Cochrane Technology Center, a five-building industrial property with 500,000 square feet in Morgan Hill, Calif The venture is building the property at...
The Registry Drawbridge Realty has paid $1933 million, or $1,231/sf, for the 157,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Mathilda Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The San Francisco investor purchased the property from JP Morgan, which was represented by...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has opened Haverly, a 323-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Fort Washington, Pa, developer broke ground on the five-story property in 2020 Haverly, at 31 East Thomas Road, has studio, one- and...
Rentvcom PCI Pharma Services has agreed to fully lease a 105,500-square-foot industrial property at Brown Field Tech Park I in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its space at 7255 Otay Mesa Road Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease...
Commercial Property Executive Prologis plans to add 1 million square feet of industrial space to Prologis Park 70, a 57 million-sf industrial complex in Aurora, Colo The San Francisco industrial REIT is breaking ground in the second quarter on the...
The national median apartment rent fell by 07 percent on a month-to-month basis in October, the second consecutive month to report a decline, according to Apartment List It is the first time that rents declined in consecutive months since 2020, when...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Security Properties Inc and Enterprise Community Partners has paid $33 million, or $179,347/unit, for the 184-unit Village Green Apartment Homes in San Bernardino, Calif The property recently extended its HAP contract...