Denver Business Journal A venture of Continuum Capital Funding and an affiliate of Jab Real Estate has paid $31 million, or $378,048/unit, for the 82-unit Corsican Apartments in Denver The Chicago-based venture purchased the property from a group of...
REBusinessOnline Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 312-unit Mountain Valley apartment property in Dallas Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed Mountain Valley, at 5875 Mountain Valley Lane, was built...
REBusinessOnline Embrey has purchased Gardens at West, a 252-unit apartment property in San Antonio Newmark brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Regional Investment & Management Gardens at West, at 13515 West Ave, is encumbered by a $16...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Logistics has paid $463 million, or $35263/sf, for the 131,299-square-foot industrial property at 5959 Santa Fe St in San Diego The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property in a sale-leaseback deal from...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital, which had provided $28 million of financing for the development of a proposed 235-room hotel and 21 residential condominium units at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, is taking over the...
Mile High CRE A venture of Dunton Commercial and Centre Point Properties has paid $201 million, or $20308/sf, for Westminster Plaza, a 98,975-square-foot retail center in Westminster, Colo Dunton, of Village, Colo, and Centre Point, of Denver,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies professional baseball team has paid $225 million, or $167/sf, for Clearwater Collection, a 134,362-square-foot retail property next to the team’s BayCare...
Crain’s New York Business Wells Fargo Bank has provided $111 million of construction financing for the 357-unit Riverwalk 9 apartment property on Manhattan’s Roosevelt Island The 28-story building, at 430 Main St, is being developed by a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $55 million, or $282,051/unit, for the 195-unit Edition Apartments in Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco Real Estate of...