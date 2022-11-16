Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Reaction Auto Parts Inc has agreed to lease 265,393 square feet at a 366,916-sf industrial building in St Peters, Mo The auto parts distributor will take its space at 7001 Premier Parkway, about 30 miles northwest of St Louis The...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has filed plans to build a 378-unit apartment project in Miami’s Princeton area The project is being planned for 118 acres at 24450-24550 SW 127th Ave and 24501 SW 129th Ave The Miami developer...
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
San Antonio Business Journal Developer Harris Bay has proposed building a 112-room Artista hotel in San Antonio The eight-story project is being proposed for a development site at 151 East Travis St and will include 2,500 square feet of meeting and...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Hines and Galesi Group has plans to develop 17 million square feet of industrial and logistics space in Austin, Texas The business park is being planned for a 150-acre site at the northeast corner of Harris...
Multi-Housing News LCOR has completed the exterior construction of the Ryland, a 267-unit apartment building at 1 Dock St in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia Webster Bank provided a $90 million loan for the property’s construction,...
Denver Business Journal Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Mile High, a 216-unit apartment property in Denver The Atlanta developer is building the property at 1450 Morrison Road, about four miles from Empower Field at Mile High, where the...
Tri-Star Equities has paid $2095 million, or $35629/sf, for the 58,800-square-foot office property at 217 North Jefferson St in Chicago The New York company purchased the property from Metonic Real Estate, which was represented CBRE The six-story...
Columbus Business First Golden Eagle Group Inc has paid $118 million, or $53636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot second phase of the CoverMyMeds office property in Columbus, Ohio The Herndon, Va, investor purchased the property from its developer,...