JJ&W LLC has paid $9465 million, or $452/sf, for Montague Crossing, a three-building office and research and development property with 209,425 square feet in San Jose, Calif The Mountain View, Calif, investor group affiliated with Peninsula...
Columbus Business First Golden Eagle Group Inc has paid $118 million, or $53636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot second phase of the CoverMyMeds office property in Columbus, Ohio The Herndon, Va, investor purchased the property from its developer,...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Continuum Capital Funding and an affiliate of Jab Real Estate has paid $31 million, or $378,048/unit, for the 82-unit Corsican Apartments in Denver The Chicago-based venture purchased the property from a group of...
REBusinessOnline Webster Plaza, a 154,991-square-foot retail center in Webster, NY, has sold for $186 million, or about $120/sf The buyer and seller were not disclosed Horvath & Tremblay brokered the deal The property, at 980 Ridge Road, was...
REBusinessOnline Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 312-unit Mountain Valley apartment property in Dallas Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed Mountain Valley, at 5875 Mountain Valley Lane, was built...
REBusinessOnline Embrey has purchased Gardens at West, a 252-unit apartment property in San Antonio Newmark brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Regional Investment & Management Gardens at West, at 13515 West Ave, is encumbered by a $16...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Logistics has paid $463 million, or $35263/sf, for the 131,299-square-foot industrial property at 5959 Santa Fe St in San Diego The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property in a sale-leaseback deal from...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital, which had provided $28 million of financing for the development of a proposed 235-room hotel and 21 residential condominium units at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, is taking over the...
Mile High CRE A venture of Dunton Commercial and Centre Point Properties has paid $201 million, or $20308/sf, for Westminster Plaza, a 98,975-square-foot retail center in Westminster, Colo Dunton, of Village, Colo, and Centre Point, of Denver,...