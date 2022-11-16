Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management has acquired Sunridge II, a nearly 700,000-square-foot industrial building in Wilmer, Texas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 1700 North Goode Road, from Scannell Properties of...
San Antonio Business Journal Developer Harris Bay has proposed building a 112-room Artista hotel in San Antonio The eight-story project is being proposed for a development site at 151 East Travis St and will include 2,500 square feet of meeting and...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Hines and Galesi Group has plans to develop 17 million square feet of industrial and logistics space in Austin, Texas The business park is being planned for a 150-acre site at the northeast corner of Harris...
Blaze Capital Partners has paid $4775 million, or $320,470/unit, for the 149-unit Hardy Springs built-for-rent housing property in the Atlanta suburb of Dallas, Ga The Charleston, SC, investment manager acquired the property, which is comprised of...
JJ&W LLC has paid $9465 million, or $452/sf, for Montague Crossing, a three-building office and research and development property with 209,425 square feet in San Jose, Calif The Mountain View, Calif, investor group affiliated with Peninsula...
Tri-Star Equities has paid $2095 million, or $35629/sf, for the 58,800-square-foot office property at 217 North Jefferson St in Chicago The New York company purchased the property from Metonic Real Estate, which was represented CBRE The six-story...
Columbus Business First Golden Eagle Group Inc has paid $118 million, or $53636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot second phase of the CoverMyMeds office property in Columbus, Ohio The Herndon, Va, investor purchased the property from its developer,...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Continuum Capital Funding and an affiliate of Jab Real Estate has paid $31 million, or $378,048/unit, for the 82-unit Corsican Apartments in Denver The Chicago-based venture purchased the property from a group of...