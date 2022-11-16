Log In or Subscribe to read more
Scannell Properties is planning to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial property at the intersection of Irene Road and US Route 20 in Belvidere, Ill, about 12 miles east of Rockford, Ill The property is being built on behalf of an unnamed...
Tri-Star Equities has paid $2095 million, or $35629/sf, for the 58,800-square-foot office property at 217 North Jefferson St in Chicago The New York company purchased the property from Metonic Real Estate, which was represented CBRE The six-story...
Columbus Business First Golden Eagle Group Inc has paid $118 million, or $53636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot second phase of the CoverMyMeds office property in Columbus, Ohio The Herndon, Va, investor purchased the property from its developer,...
Rentvcom Target has agreed to lease 70,000 square feet of retail space at 1670 East 4th St in Ontario, Calif The retail giant was represented by CBRE, while the landlord was represented by Progressive Real Estate Partners The 94,000-square-foot...
REJournalscom Wingspan Development Group has opened Sixteen30, a 284-unit apartment property in Plainfield, Ill The Prospect, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 14750 South Wallin Drive, in September 2020 Sixteen30 is about 40 miles...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $55 million, or $282,051/unit, for the 195-unit Edition Apartments in Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco Real Estate of...
Crain’s Chicago Business CBRE Investment Management has sold Shops at Glen Pointe, a 148,700-square-foot retail center in Northbrook, Ill, for $605 million, or $40686/unit The buyer, in the deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield, could not be...
The national median apartment rent fell by 07 percent on a month-to-month basis in October, the second consecutive month to report a decline, according to Apartment List It is the first time that rents declined in consecutive months since 2020, when...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago The venture, which had failed to find a buyer for the property after placing it on the sales...