South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
Dallas Morning News CenterPoint Properties has bought the Bison Grove Business Park, a 900,000-square-foot industrial complex in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT bought the four-building property from its developer,...
San Antonio Business Journal Developer Harris Bay has proposed building a 112-room Artista hotel in San Antonio The eight-story project is being proposed for a development site at 151 East Travis St and will include 2,500 square feet of meeting and...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Hines and Galesi Group has plans to develop 17 million square feet of industrial and logistics space in Austin, Texas The business park is being planned for a 150-acre site at the northeast corner of Harris...
Blaze Capital Partners has paid $4775 million, or $320,470/unit, for the 149-unit Hardy Springs built-for-rent housing property in the Atlanta suburb of Dallas, Ga The Charleston, SC, investment manager acquired the property, which is comprised of...
JJ&W LLC has paid $9465 million, or $452/sf, for Montague Crossing, a three-building office and research and development property with 209,425 square feet in San Jose, Calif The Mountain View, Calif, investor group affiliated with Peninsula...
Tri-Star Equities has paid $2095 million, or $35629/sf, for the 58,800-square-foot office property at 217 North Jefferson St in Chicago The New York company purchased the property from Metonic Real Estate, which was represented CBRE The six-story...
Columbus Business First Golden Eagle Group Inc has paid $118 million, or $53636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot second phase of the CoverMyMeds office property in Columbus, Ohio The Herndon, Va, investor purchased the property from its developer,...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Continuum Capital Funding and an affiliate of Jab Real Estate has paid $31 million, or $378,048/unit, for the 82-unit Corsican Apartments in Denver The Chicago-based venture purchased the property from a group of...