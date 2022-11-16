Log In or Subscribe to read more
JPMorgan Asset Management has stepped into the non-traded REIT world, becoming the latest institutional investment manager to take aim at retail investors It's completed its first investment, a piece of a mezzanine loan on a Tennessee apartment...
Guardian Life Insurance Co of America has provided $575 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed EVO apartment property, with 220 units in Englewood, NJ The property was developed by a venture of Claremont Development of...
The $110 million loan against the Avenues shopping mall in Jacksonville, Fla, has transferred to special servicing because it's expected to default when it matures in February The loan is securitized through COMM, 2013-CCRE6 The collateral property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The troubled CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, has been sold for $475 million That’s just more than 7 percent greater than expected two months...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Granite Point Mortgage Trust helped facilitate the $103 million, or $22538/sf, purchase of the Paseo retail property in Pasadena, Calif, by taking back a $773 million loan against the property The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $7725 million of financing to help fund Knightvest Capital’s purchase of Trailside at Hermosa Pointe, a 336-unit apartment property in Phoenix Knightvest, a Dallas investment...
REBusiness Online Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $355 million of financing for the construction of 888 Fourth Street, a 108-unit apartment property in Santa Rosa, Calif Hugh Futrell is developing the property at 888 4th St, about 55 miles...
The $20924 million of securitized mortgage debt against the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb, and the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Fla, has been extended by two years through October 2024 The two properties are owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset...
Crain’s New York Business Wells Fargo Bank has provided $111 million of construction financing for the 357-unit Riverwalk 9 apartment property on Manhattan’s Roosevelt Island The 28-story building, at 430 Main St, is being developed by a...