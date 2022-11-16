Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management has acquired Sunridge II, a nearly 700,000-square-foot industrial building in Wilmer, Texas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 1700 North Goode Road, from Scannell Properties of...
Dallas Morning News CenterPoint Properties has bought the Bison Grove Business Park, a 900,000-square-foot industrial complex in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT bought the four-building property from its developer,...
Blaze Capital Partners has paid $4775 million, or $320,470/unit, for the 149-unit Hardy Springs built-for-rent housing property in the Atlanta suburb of Dallas, Ga The Charleston, SC, investment manager acquired the property, which is comprised of...
Tri-Star Equities has paid $2095 million, or $35629/sf, for the 58,800-square-foot office property at 217 North Jefferson St in Chicago The New York company purchased the property from Metonic Real Estate, which was represented CBRE The six-story...
Columbus Business First Golden Eagle Group Inc has paid $118 million, or $53636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot second phase of the CoverMyMeds office property in Columbus, Ohio The Herndon, Va, investor purchased the property from its developer,...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Continuum Capital Funding and an affiliate of Jab Real Estate has paid $31 million, or $378,048/unit, for the 82-unit Corsican Apartments in Denver The Chicago-based venture purchased the property from a group of...
REBusinessOnline Webster Plaza, a 154,991-square-foot retail center in Webster, NY, has sold for $186 million, or about $120/sf The buyer and seller were not disclosed Horvath & Tremblay brokered the deal The property, at 980 Ridge Road, was...
REBusinessOnline Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 312-unit Mountain Valley apartment property in Dallas Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed Mountain Valley, at 5875 Mountain Valley Lane, was built...