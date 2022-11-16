Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has filed plans to build a 378-unit apartment project in Miami’s Princeton area The project is being planned for 118 acres at 24450-24550 SW 127th Ave and 24501 SW 129th Ave The Miami developer...
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
Scannell Properties is planning to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial property at the intersection of Irene Road and US Route 20 in Belvidere, Ill, about 12 miles east of Rockford, Ill The property is being built on behalf of an unnamed...
San Antonio Business Journal Developer Harris Bay has proposed building a 112-room Artista hotel in San Antonio The eight-story project is being proposed for a development site at 151 East Travis St and will include 2,500 square feet of meeting and...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Hines and Galesi Group has plans to develop 17 million square feet of industrial and logistics space in Austin, Texas The business park is being planned for a 150-acre site at the northeast corner of Harris...
Multi-Housing News LCOR has completed the exterior construction of the Ryland, a 267-unit apartment building at 1 Dock St in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia Webster Bank provided a $90 million loan for the property’s construction,...
South Florida Business Journal MHG Hotels is buying a 11-acre development site at 505-509 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, Fla, where it plans to construct a Homewood Suites by Hilton The Indianapolis hospitality company already has submitted...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Continuum Capital Funding and an affiliate of Jab Real Estate has paid $31 million, or $378,048/unit, for the 82-unit Corsican Apartments in Denver The Chicago-based venture purchased the property from a group of...
Haven Realty Capital has formed a venture with JPMorgan Global Alternatives that has earmarked $415 million of equity to the build-to-rent sector Haven Realty is a Los Angeles investor that pursues single-family rentals as well as conventional...