Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Sheiner Group and Living Well Homes has sold Elevate, a 144-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz, for $218 million, or $151,389/unit The buyer could not yet be identified Sheiner and Living Well, both of Westmount, Quebec, were...
Multifamily property values could decline by as much as 20 percent next year, according to a forecast by Barclays Capital For property values to remain flat, net operating income would have to increase by 6 percent annually if interest rates...
REBusiness Online Glen Una Management has paid $25 million, or about $29786/sf, for the 83,930-square-foot retail and medical office property at 305-325 North Nellis Blvd in Las Vegas Omninet Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal...
REBusinessOnline Lerner Enterprises has paid $65 million, or $325,000/unit, for the 200-unit Parc at Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie, Fla JSB Capital of Miami sold the property, at 1900 Aledo Lane, which was built in 2020 Parc at...
JPMorgan Asset Management has stepped into the non-traded REIT world, becoming the latest institutional investment manager to take aim at retail investors It's completed its first investment, a piece of a mezzanine loan on a Tennessee apartment...
DLP Capital has provided $244 million of financing to help fund Life Bridge Capital’s purchase of the recently completed Breckenridge Apartments, with 160 units in Nampa, Idaho, which is near the state’s capital DLP, a St Augustine, Fla,...
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
Guardian Life Insurance Co of America has provided $575 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed EVO apartment property, with 220 units in Englewood, NJ The property was developed by a venture of Claremont Development of...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management has acquired Sunridge II, a nearly 700,000-square-foot industrial building in Wilmer, Texas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 1700 North Goode Road, from Scannell Properties of...