ConnectCRE Connor Group has acquired the 151-unit Coil apartment property in Indianapolis The sales price was not yet known The property last sold for $407 million in 2018 The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from Promus Realty...
HHHunt has paid $91 million, or $348,659/unit, for the 261-unit Abberly NoDa Vista apartment property in Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal on behalf of the Blacksburg, Va, residential property investor The brokerage also arranged a...
REJournalscom Reaction Auto Parts Inc has agreed to lease 265,393 square feet at a 366,916-sf industrial building in St Peters, Mo The auto parts distributor will take its space at 7001 Premier Parkway, about 30 miles northwest of St Louis The...
JPMorgan Asset Management has stepped into the non-traded REIT world, becoming the latest institutional investment manager to take aim at retail investors It's completed its first investment, a piece of a mezzanine loan on a Tennessee apartment...
DLP Capital has provided $244 million of financing to help fund Life Bridge Capital’s purchase of the recently completed Breckenridge Apartments, with 160 units in Nampa, Idaho, which is near the state’s capital DLP, a St Augustine, Fla,...
Guardian Life Insurance Co of America has provided $575 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed EVO apartment property, with 220 units in Englewood, NJ The property was developed by a venture of Claremont Development of...
Scannell Properties is planning to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial property at the intersection of Irene Road and US Route 20 in Belvidere, Ill, about 12 miles east of Rockford, Ill The property is being built on behalf of an unnamed...
Tri-Star Equities has paid $2095 million, or $35629/sf, for the 58,800-square-foot office property at 217 North Jefferson St in Chicago The New York company purchased the property from Metonic Real Estate, which was represented CBRE The six-story...
Columbus Business First Golden Eagle Group Inc has paid $118 million, or $53636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot second phase of the CoverMyMeds office property in Columbus, Ohio The Herndon, Va, investor purchased the property from its developer,...