A venture of Sheiner Group and Living Well Homes has sold Elevate, a 144-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz, for $218 million, or $151,389/unit The buyer could not yet be identified Sheiner and Living Well, both of Westmount, Quebec, were...
Multifamily property values could decline by as much as 20 percent next year, according to a forecast by Barclays Capital For property values to remain flat, net operating income would have to increase by 6 percent annually if interest rates...
REBusiness Online Glen Una Management has paid $25 million, or about $29786/sf, for the 83,930-square-foot retail and medical office property at 305-325 North Nellis Blvd in Las Vegas Omninet Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal...
HHHunt has paid $91 million, or $348,659/unit, for the 261-unit Abberly NoDa Vista apartment property in Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal on behalf of the Blacksburg, Va, residential property investor The brokerage also arranged a...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has filed plans to build a 378-unit apartment project in Miami’s Princeton area The project is being planned for 118 acres at 24450-24550 SW 127th Ave and 24501 SW 129th Ave The Miami developer...
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management has acquired Sunridge II, a nearly 700,000-square-foot industrial building in Wilmer, Texas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 1700 North Goode Road, from Scannell Properties of...
Dallas Morning News CenterPoint Properties has bought the Bison Grove Business Park, a 900,000-square-foot industrial complex in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT bought the four-building property from its developer,...
Blaze Capital Partners has paid $4775 million, or $320,470/unit, for the 149-unit Hardy Springs built-for-rent housing property in the Atlanta suburb of Dallas, Ga The Charleston, SC, investment manager acquired the property, which is comprised of...