A venture of Sheiner Group and Living Well Homes has sold Elevate, a 144-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz, for $218 million, or $151,389/unit The buyer could not yet be identified Sheiner and Living Well, both of Westmount, Quebec, were...
REBusiness Online Glen Una Management has paid $25 million, or about $29786/sf, for the 83,930-square-foot retail and medical office property at 305-325 North Nellis Blvd in Las Vegas Omninet Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal...
REBusinessOnline Lerner Enterprises has paid $65 million, or $325,000/unit, for the 200-unit Parc at Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie, Fla JSB Capital of Miami sold the property, at 1900 Aledo Lane, which was built in 2020 Parc at...
HHHunt has paid $91 million, or $348,659/unit, for the 261-unit Abberly NoDa Vista apartment property in Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal on behalf of the Blacksburg, Va, residential property investor The brokerage also arranged a...
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management has acquired Sunridge II, a nearly 700,000-square-foot industrial building in Wilmer, Texas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 1700 North Goode Road, from Scannell Properties of...
Dallas Morning News CenterPoint Properties has bought the Bison Grove Business Park, a 900,000-square-foot industrial complex in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT bought the four-building property from its developer,...
Blaze Capital Partners has paid $4775 million, or $320,470/unit, for the 149-unit Hardy Springs built-for-rent housing property in the Atlanta suburb of Dallas, Ga The Charleston, SC, investment manager acquired the property, which is comprised of...
JJ&W LLC has paid $9465 million, or $452/sf, for Montague Crossing, a three-building office and research and development property with 209,425 square feet in San Jose, Calif The Mountain View, Calif, investor group affiliated with Peninsula...